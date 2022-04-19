Further downside to the 0.7325 level remains on the cards for AUD/USD in the short term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann. Key Quotes. 24-hour …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Rising bets for a drop to 0.7325 – UOB - April 19, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls keeping on, but bears lurking - April 19, 2022
- AUD/USD inches higher above 0.7360 as the RBA releases April’s monetary policy minutes - April 18, 2022