EUR/USD challenges the 1.1200 figure ahead of US data The EUR/USD pair extends its intraday advance, no flirting with the 1.1200 figure, as the dismal market mood eases, with equities bouncing from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Risk Continues To Point Higher On Recovery - June 3, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls regain near-term control ahead of RBA on Tuesday - June 3, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: Likely to make brief retracement - June 3, 2019