AUD/USD risks falling to 0.6500 by end-2020 – Nomura

Analysts at Nomura are suggesting a weaker Australian dollar vs. its American counterpart to 0.66 by mid-2020 and 0.65 by the year-end amid poor Australian fundamentals and increased odds of Reserve …
