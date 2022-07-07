AUD/USD is likely to display more gains above 0.6850 as the US NFP may display a downbeat performance. Lower US Average Hourly Earnings will hurt the paychecks of the households. Australia’s upbeat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sees an upside above 0.6850 on expectations of lower US NFP - July 7, 2022
- AUD/USD: Moving closer to the land down under? - July 7, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Corrective advance supported by stocks - July 7, 2022