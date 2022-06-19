AUD/USD is expected to find offers around 0.6950 on rising odds of one more 75 bps rate hike in July. Fed’s Mester sees inflation near 2% in at least two years. This week, RBA minutes and PBOC‘s rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sees hurdle around 0.6950 on advancing hawkish Fed bets - June 19, 2022
- Chlöe, Giveon, Lizzo & More To Perform At BET Awards - June 19, 2022
- Lady Gaga Reportedly In Talks To Play Harley Quinn In ‘Joker’ Sequel - June 19, 2022