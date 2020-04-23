AUD/USD remains sidelined near 0.6310 after Australia’s upbeat trade data. Exports surged by 29% in March and imports rose by 10%. Signs of risk recovery in broader markets could bode well for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sees little action after Aussie preliminary trade data - April 22, 2020
- AUD/USD slips below 0.6300 as risk aversion returns, Aussie trade figures eyed - April 22, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Neutral-To-Bullish As Long As It Holds Above 0.6250 - April 22, 2020