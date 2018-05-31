AUD/USD sees little action after China PMI release

China Caixin PMI shows manufacturing activity expanded at a steady pace in May. AUD/USD unmoved after China PMI release holds above 200-hour moving average. China Caixin Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which focuses on small and medium-sized export …
