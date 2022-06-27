AUD/USD sees more gains above 0.6960 as DXY weakens ahead of US economic data

AUD/USD is expected to extend the intraday rally after violating the hurdle of 0.6960. The DXY has tumbled below 104.00 on lower forecasts for the US Durable Goods Orders. Aussie bulls will dance to …
