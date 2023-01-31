AUD/USD Traders eye Aussie PMIs, and a busy US calendar led by FOMC’s monetary policy decision. The AUD/USD is recovering some ground after falling to weekly lows of 0.6938, courtesy of a dismal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7050 as traders eye Aussies PMI and Fed’s decision - January 31, 2023
- AUD/USD wavers as risk appetite falters - January 31, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Starts To Roll Over Finally - January 31, 2023