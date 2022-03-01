AUD/USD renews intraday low but stays near the four-day top after RBA. RBA holds benchmark rate unchanged, reiterates rejection for rate-hikes. Anxiety over Russia-Ukraine standoff challenges bulls, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7250 on uneventful RBA, focus on news from Ukraine, Russia - February 28, 2022
- AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7250 on China PMI, Ukraine, RBA eyed - February 28, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look to blow out consolidation’s range of 0.7255-0.7268 - February 28, 2022