AUD/USD consolidates recent gains in a small range after a failed attempt to refresh monthly top. Upbeat sentiment, base metals’ rally helped Aussie despite a light economic calendar due to ANZAC Day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD seesaws near 0.7800 after the heaviest run-up in two weeks - April 26, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls charging on higher base metals’ prices - April 26, 2021
- AUD/USD Still on Track to Negate H&S Formation Ahead of Australia CPI - April 26, 2021