AUD/USD chart and technical analysis AUD/USD has been in bearish trend since February 2021. Price recently dropped below last month’s low of 0.63580 owing to the stronger US dollar. Currently, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sell opportunity amidst the US dollar rally - September 28, 2023
- AUD/USD: Inability to cross above 0.6440 could mean persistence in decline – SocGen - September 28, 2023
- AUD/USD still waits for support after new lows [Video] - September 28, 2023