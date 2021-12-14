Indecision over Fed’s next moves, geopolitical risks also favor sellers ahead of the key central bank meetings, Aussie jobs report. AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 0.7110, down …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sellers attack 0.7100 as Omicron fears escalate, yields stay pressured - December 13, 2021
- Australian Dollar Forecast: Aggressive AUD/USD Rebound Facing Topside Hurdle - December 13, 2021
- AUD/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: A large wave finished in December 2021 - December 13, 2021