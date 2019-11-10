AUD/USD: Sellers cheer a lack of clarity over US-China trade relations, USD strength

AUD/USD stays under pressure around 100-day SMA. US-China trade front keeps flashing mixed signals, global political uncertainty adds to the risk aversion. All eyes on Thursday’s Aussie employment …
