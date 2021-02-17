AUD/USD sellers eye 0.7700 as RBA’s Kent praises easy money policy

AUD/USD remains on the back foot near the weekly low. RBA’s Kent cites the central bank’s policy moves to tame the AUD upside. Aussie Westpac Leading Index grew 0.26% in January. Risks consolidate …
