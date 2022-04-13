AUD/USD Sellers Eyeing .7413 – .7354 Retracement Zone

On Tuesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) settled at $73.97, up $0.43 or +0.58%. Traders are also monitoring risk sentiment which is mixed in overnight action and …
