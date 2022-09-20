Australia’s Westpac Leading Index, RBA’s Bullock can be eyed for immediate directions ahead of Fed. AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status while gradually approaching the yearly low marked on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable To Hawkish Fed Rate Hike - September 20, 2022
- AUD/USD sellers keep reins around yearly low under 0.6700, RBA’s Bullock, Fed eyed - September 20, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Look for Lower Levels - September 20, 2022