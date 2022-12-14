The AUD/USD dropped from daily highs nearby 0.6900, toward its daily lows of 0.6820, following the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with Jerome Powell and Co., raising …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sellers take over and drag the pair toward its lows around 0.6810s post-Fed’s decision - December 14, 2022
- AUD/USD steady around 0.6860 ahead of the FOMC statement - December 14, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Aussie Dollar Continues to Threaten Wedge - December 14, 2022