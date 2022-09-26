AUD/USD extends the series of lower highs and lows from last week to largely mirror the weakness across commodity bloc currencies, and the move below 30 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Selloff Pushes RSI Into Oversold Territory - September 26, 2022
- Shania Twain Shares First Single In Five Years ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ - September 26, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Modest bounce from fresh lows - September 26, 2022