The thrill is gone as the AUD/USD’s sugar rush faded out. As COVID-19 continues spreading around the world, the risk-off sentiment is weighing on the Aussie. Yohay Elam from FXStreet analyzes the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Set for another plunge down under - April 4, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Australian dollar heavy near 0.6000 handle - April 3, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Testing Major Figure - April 3, 2020