AUD/USD is struggling to clear two-month highs at 0.7819/49. However, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, is upbeat on the aussie and expects the pair to surge …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD set to climb above the 0.80 mark – Commerzbank
AUD/USD is struggling to clear two-month highs at 0.7819/49. However, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, is upbeat on the aussie and expects the pair to surge …