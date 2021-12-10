AUD/USD set to move downward from 0.7190/50 as Fed signals faster tapering – Westpac

AUD/USD is neutral in the mid-0.71s. Economists at Westpac believe this area is set to cap the aussie. They expect the pair to move back lower from here as now the Federal Reserve is set to accelerate …
