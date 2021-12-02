AUD/USD set to test the 0.7050/00 support zone in the coming days – Westpac

The USD’s support from Federal Reserve expectations suggests scope for a probe of the 0.7000/50 area in coming days, economists at Westpac report. “It is likely to be difficult for AUD/USD to rally …
