With yesterday’s softer than expected retail sales numbers, AUD/USD initially touched an eight-month low of 0.7290 before improving to trade around 0.7360. Similarly, the NZD touched 0.6894 before …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD shakes off eight-month lows as risk sentiment improves - July 21, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD downtrend losing momentum as risk assets recover - July 21, 2021
- AUD/USD: Recovery remains capped around 0.7350 on mixed sentiment - July 21, 2021