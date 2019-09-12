AUD/USD is losing altitude in response to a dismal Westpac Aussie consumer confidence data. Australian currency may remain under pressure due to deepening slowdown in China. The AUD/USD pair is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sheds 10 pips after weak Aussie consumer confidence data - September 11, 2019
- AUD/USD holds steady above mid-0.6800s, moves little post-US PPI - September 11, 2019
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weakens Under .6880, Strengthens Over .6892 - September 11, 2019