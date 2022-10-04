AUD/USD is eyeing the establishment of an auction profile above 0.6500. The RBA trimmed its pace of hiking interest rates to keep the growth prospects intact. A lower-than-expected US ISM Services PMI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD shifts auction above 0.6500 amid weaker DXY, US ISM Services PMI eyed - October 4, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls have it difficult after RBA´s dovish hike - October 4, 2022
- AUD/USD keeps the red below 0.6500 mark, weaker USD/risk-on offers some support - October 4, 2022