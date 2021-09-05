AUD/USD bulls are up against a wall of resistance on RBA week. The doves are swooping down on the Federal Reserve and hawks are gathering pace elsewhere, such as at the European Central Bank.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD shines on firmer grounds, RBA will be the key event risk - September 5, 2021
- ABBA Reuniting To Release First New Studio Album In 40 Years - September 5, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Slams Into the 0.74 Level - September 5, 2021