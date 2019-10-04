AUD/USD shorts target key support at 6725/20. If this holds the downside today we are likely to break above 6755 targeting 6775/80 & a selling opportunity at 6800/10, with stops above 6825. Failure to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD shorts target key support at 6725/20 - October 4, 2019
- AUD/USD: Better bid despite weak rebound in Aussie retail sales - October 3, 2019
- AUD/USD confronts 10-day SMA ahead of Aussie retail sales, financial stability review - October 3, 2019