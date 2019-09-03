Sean Callow, analyst at Westpac, points out that the RBA statement sparked a bounce to 0.6710/15, presumably reflecting the 10% chance of a rate cut implied by money markets and language that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD should continue to find buyers on dips under 0.6700 – Westpac - September 3, 2019
- AUD/USD rises beyond 0.6700 as RBA left rate unchanged - September 3, 2019
- AUD/USD falls to 1-week low as Australia’s Retail Sales misses the mark - September 2, 2019