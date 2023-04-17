We will discuss the dynamics of the Canadian dollar on the eve of this publication in our review tomorrow, and today we will talk about the dynamics of the Australian dollar and the AUD/USD pair. At …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Should we expect further interest rate hikes? - April 17, 2023
- AUD/USD trades with modest gains around 0.6700, upside seems capped amid stronger USD - April 17, 2023
- AUDUSD Shows Resumption Of A Bearish Trend - April 17, 2023