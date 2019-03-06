The AUD/USD currency pair is consolidating within a 20-pip range, which suggests that the current downward momentum may be suffering exhaustion. Since the start of the month, the pair has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Sideways Consolidation Amid Trend Exhaustion - March 5, 2019
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Hits fresh 2-month low after flag breakdown - March 5, 2019
- The AUDUSD should see plenty of action with key AUD & US data today [Video] - March 5, 2019