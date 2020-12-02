The AUD/USD opened its trading session lower after closing last week higher, as the first target was achieved before the pair retreated before the second target. Private sector credit in Australia …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Signal: AUD Lower in Profit-Taking Wave - December 1, 2020
- AUD/USD jumps to fresh session high as Aussie Q3 GDP beats estimates - December 1, 2020
- AUD/USD recovers back towards daily highs around 0.7370 ahead of key GDP data - December 1, 2020