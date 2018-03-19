The Australia Dollar fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since December of 2017 in early trading on Monday. The recent move represents the largest drop in the Australian dollar since Brexit news forced it lower in mid-2016. Softer commodity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Sinks to 3 Month Lows on Dollar Strength, Weaker Commodity Prices - March 19, 2018
- AUD/USD – Downwards Moving Channel Formation - March 19, 2018
- AUDUSD – bears look for extension of last week’s strong fall - March 19, 2018