AUD/USD holds the higher ground above 0.7300 in early Europe, having staged a solid comeback from a drop to near 0.7265 region. The aussie trade close to the eight-day highs of 0.7336, at the time of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sits at weekly highs above 0.7300 amid China data-led optimism - September 15, 2020
- AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7300 as all eyes turn to FOMC - September 15, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Grind Higher - September 15, 2020