AUD/USD rises for the eighth straight day on Friday. US Dollar Index looks to close the year near 92. AUD/USD gains nearly 600 pips in 2017. After closing the previous four months with losses, the AUD/USD pair remains on track to finish the last month of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sits comfortably above 0.78, up nearly 250 pips in December - December 29, 2017
- AUD/USD gains traction further beyond 0.78 handle, fresh 2-month tops - December 29, 2017
- AUD/USD consolidates the rally near 0.7800 - December 29, 2017