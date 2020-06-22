AUD/USD staged a goodish intraday bounce from the 0.6800 neighbourhood. The upbeat market mood extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. A softer tone around the US bond yields undermined …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sits near session tops, around 0.6865-70 region - June 22, 2020
- AUD/USD: A deeper pullback emerges on the horizon – UOB - June 22, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie keeps gains after PBOC rate decision - June 21, 2020