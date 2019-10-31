AUD/USD sits near three-month tops, comfortably above 0.6900 handle

Less hawkish FOMC prompted some aggressive USD selling on Wednesday. Trade optimism remained supportive, dismal Chinese data capped the upside. The AUD/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish …
