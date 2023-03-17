AUD/USD scales higher for the second straight day and climbs to a nearly two-week high. Expectations for a less hawkish Fed weigh heavily on the USD and lend support to the pair. Fears of a full-blown …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sits near two-week high, above 0.6700 amid positive risk tone and weaker USD - March 17, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Continues To Fight Against The USD - March 16, 2023
- AUD/USD perks up and takes on fresh corrective highs - March 16, 2023