AUD/USD holds lower ground near the six-week bottom, prints three-day downtrend. RBA’s Lowe, Elis fail to renew hawkish bias despite signaling higher rates, inflation fear. Strong US data propels US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD slides below 0.6900 as RBA talks fail to overcome hawkish Fed bets - February 16, 2023
- AUD/USD plumbs new 2023 low following uptick in US inflation - February 16, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears and bulls about to standoff at key 0.6850s - February 16, 2023