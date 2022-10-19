AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low, print the first daily loss in three. Market sentiment roils as economic calendar gets active. Four-month high covid numbers from China, hawkish Fed bets …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD slides to 0.6300 as risk sentiment dwindles amid firmer yields - October 19, 2022
- Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Mixed – AUDUSD, AUDJPY, EURAUD - October 19, 2022
- AUD/USD Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory - October 19, 2022
Discussion about this post