AUD/USD witnessed some selling on Thursday amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand. Mixed Australian data, softer Services PMI from China also contributed to the selling bias. Investors look forward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD slides to fresh session lows, around 0.7725-20 region
AUD/USD witnessed some selling on Thursday amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand. Mixed Australian data, softer Services PMI from China also contributed to the selling bias. Investors look forward …