AUD/USD gained some traction following the release of upbeat Chinese PMI prints. The uptick lacked any follow-through amid worries about rising coronavirus cases. A modest pickup in the USD demand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD slides to fresh session lows, around mid-0.6800s - June 30, 2020
- AUD/USD stays directed towards 0.6900 after China PMI - June 29, 2020
- AUD/USD eyes 0.6900 with focus on China PMIs, RBA’s Debelle - June 29, 2020