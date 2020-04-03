AUD/USD remains under some selling pressure for the fourth straight session on Friday. The prevailing strong bid tone around the USD was seen as a key factor exerting pressure. The risk-off mood added …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD slides to fresh weekly lows, further below 0.60 mark - April 3, 2020
- AUD/USD price is targeting 0.6000 and below - April 3, 2020
- AUD/USD hangs near weekly lows, just below mid-0.6000s - April 3, 2020