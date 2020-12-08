The AUD/USD pair quickly retreated around 15-20 pips in the last hour and has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.7410 region. Following the previous day’s solid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD slides to session lows, bears eyeing a break below 0.7400 mark - December 8, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces from session low, but still indecisive - December 8, 2020
- AUD/USD: Struggles to keep 0.7400 amid fresh challenges to risk - December 7, 2020