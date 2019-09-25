AUD/USD slides to session lows, erases a major part of Tuesday’s positive move

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, lower. President Trump criticized China in the UN despite Chinese buying of agrifoods. The US is also considering tariffs against the EU amid the Airbus dispute.
