AUD/USD Slips From 32-Month Highs, Australian Dollar To Take Hit If Democrats Take Both Georgia Seats

The Australian to US dollar (AUD/USD) exchange rate posted 32-month highs around 0.7740 on Monday before dipping amid a slide in equities. AUD/USD dipped to near 0.7650 before recovering to 0.7720 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)