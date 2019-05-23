AUD/USD is flashing red this Thursday morning in Asia, courtesy of widening yield differential. The US-AU 10-year bond yield spread hit a record high a few minutes before press time. Risk aversion …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD slips into the red as US-AU yield spread hits record high
AUD/USD is flashing red this Thursday morning in Asia, courtesy of widening yield differential. The US-AU 10-year bond yield spread hit a record high a few minutes before press time. Risk aversion …