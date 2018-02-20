Stock markets are near the lows of the day and that’s hurting commodity currencies. Earlier, AUD/USD had found support around 0.7880 but it’s slipping below at the moment and is now at the worst levels since last Wednesday. There will be some Australian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD slips to four-day low - February 20, 2018
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – In Position to Test Short-Term Retracement Zone at .7873 to .7846 - February 20, 2018
- AUD/USD: Aussie lower on dovish RBA minutes, US Dollar strength - February 20, 2018