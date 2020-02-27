AUD/USD trades to a fresh yearly low (0.6542) amid the rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, and the exchange rate may continue to exhibit a bearish behavior as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Slips to Fresh 2020 Low as RSI Dips Deeper into Oversold Zone - February 26, 2020
- AUD/USD: Upbeat Australia Capex estimates fails to put a bid under the AUD - February 26, 2020
- AUD/USD: Sellers await coronavirus updates near fresh multi-year low under 0.6550 - February 26, 2020