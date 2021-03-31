AUD/USD: Sluggish around 0.7600, unimpressed by Biden’s infrastructure plan

AUD/USD bounces off 0.7588 as US President Biden unveils $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan details. Biden tries to balance the tax hike and please the middle class but is doubtful to gain Republican …
